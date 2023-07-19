Open Menu

Balochistan Police Denies Threat Alert Circulating On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan police denies threat alert circulating on social media

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan police has denied a threat alert that went viral on social media platforms regarding the entry of a suicide bomber in the Quetta city.

"Public should not pay heed to the unverified information and rumors regarding the suicide bomber and security of the city," Mohammad Aslam Khan, spokesperson Balochistan Police said on Wednesday.

He said that anti peace elements wanted to spread chaos in the society through their negative propaganda. Public shall neither believe in such propaganda nor disseminate such unverified material.

Public support and cooperation in this connection would strengthen police efforts to maintain peace in the province, the spokesperson of Balochistan police maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Social Media Suicide Alert

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#03 ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Chivalrous Knight 2&#039; highlights humanitarian bon ..

22 minutes ago
 Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability ..

Govt taking concrete steps for country's stability: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

Imran Khan apologizes woman judge in threats case

3 hours ago
 DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distributi ..

DEWA launches new disruptive lab at its distribution power division complex

3 hours ago
 DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for i ..

DXB receives ACI accessibility accreditation for its commitment to inclusive tra ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framew ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA

4 hours ago
Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

Heavy monsoon rains claim 13 lives in twin cities

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consul ..

Ministry of Finance launches Digital Public Consultation

4 hours ago
 Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats ..

Chad-based UAE field hospital in Amdjarass treats 1,220 Sudanese refugees since ..

5 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

Zardari, Bilawal meet PM Shehbaz in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sh ..

Arada launches Saro, seventh and final phase of Sharjah’s megaproject, Masaar

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Rep ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan