Balochistan police denies threat alert circulating on social media

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Balochistan police has denied a threat alert that went viral on social media platforms regarding the entry of a suicide bomber in the Quetta city.

"Public should not pay heed to the unverified information and rumors regarding the suicide bomber and security of the city," Mohammad Aslam Khan, spokesperson Balochistan Police said on Wednesday.

He said that anti peace elements wanted to spread chaos in the society through their negative propaganda. Public shall neither believe in such propaganda nor disseminate such unverified material.

Public support and cooperation in this connection would strengthen police efforts to maintain peace in the province, the spokesperson of Balochistan police maintained.