UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Police Deploys Female Traffic Constables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan police deploys female Traffic Constables

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Police has deployed female Traffic Constables in Quetta city to facilitate and deal with women commuters.

It is for the first time that the Balochistan Police has started recruiting female constables, a private news channel reported on Friday.

  It was need of the hour as male constables could not deal with female drivers due to cultural sensitivity. According to police sources, said some women were also found driving non-custom paid vehicles and using tinted windows. It was very difficult for male officers to stop and challan women.

The addition of female traffic sergeants will also promote gender equality in the police department.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Vehicles Traffic Male Women

Recent Stories

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, de ..

Musk begins his Twitter ownership with firings, declares the 'bird is freed'

15 minutes ago
 Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties b ..

Ambassador Donald vows to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan, US

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

2 hours ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

3 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.