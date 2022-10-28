Balochistan police deploys female Traffic Constables

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Police has deployed female Traffic Constables in Quetta city to facilitate and deal with women commuters.

It is for the first time that the Balochistan Police has started recruiting female constables, a private news channel reported on Friday.

It was need of the hour as male constables could not deal with female drivers due to cultural sensitivity. According to police sources, said some women were also found driving non-custom paid vehicles and using tinted windows. It was very difficult for male officers to stop and challan women.

The addition of female traffic sergeants will also promote gender equality in the police department.