Open Menu

Balochistan Police Determined To Make Province Polio-free: IG

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Balochistan police determined to make province polio-free: IG

Inspector General (IG) Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Wednesday said that the eradicating polio was a significant national duty and Balochistan Police was determined to make the province polio-free

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Wednesday said that the eradicating polio was a significant national duty and Balochistan Police was determined to make the province polio-free.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting at Central Police Office.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafaqat, Coordinator for Balochistan Polio Zahid Shah, AIG Operation Dr. Sami, SSP Operation Muhammad Baloch, Captain Retired Anwarul Haque Coordinator National Emergency Operation Center Polio Islamabad, Brigadier Retired Abdul Hasan, and Ghulam Dastgir Ghalzai.

In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the measures taken to protect the anti-polio teams in the province this year.

The IG police was told that to make the campaign successful in every way and to provide foolproof security to the polio teams during the polio campaign.

The IG Balochistan was further informed that despite extreme heat, cold, and unjustified threats, necessary facilities have been provided to the police personnel assigned to protect the polio teams.

The IG was briefed in the meeting that in this way, the police personnel ensured the safety of the personnel on polio duty by playing for their lives but in this context more duties of officials should be imposed, in the areas where officials are facing difficulties in administering polio drops so that polio eradication is possible.

Addressing at the meeting, IG Balochistan said that eradicating polio was an important national duty. Balochistan Police was determined to make the province polio-free.

For the peaceful conduct of the anti-polio campaign, the police officers and soldiers had already sacrificed their lives to ensure the security of the polio workers, he said.

He said that brave police officers and soldiers would not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice in the future and in this regard, your demands would be followed so that the eradication of polio was possible.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Quetta Police Polio Zahid Shah

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

9 minutes ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

9 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

9 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

8 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

34 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

11 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

11 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

11 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

11 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

21 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan