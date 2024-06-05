Balochistan Police Determined To Make Province Polio-free: IG
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Inspector General (IG) Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Wednesday said that the eradicating polio was a significant national duty and Balochistan Police was determined to make the province polio-free
He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting at Central Police Office.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafaqat, Coordinator for Balochistan Polio Zahid Shah, AIG Operation Dr. Sami, SSP Operation Muhammad Baloch, Captain Retired Anwarul Haque Coordinator National Emergency Operation Center Polio Islamabad, Brigadier Retired Abdul Hasan, and Ghulam Dastgir Ghalzai.
In the meeting, a detailed briefing was given on the measures taken to protect the anti-polio teams in the province this year.
The IG police was told that to make the campaign successful in every way and to provide foolproof security to the polio teams during the polio campaign.
The IG Balochistan was further informed that despite extreme heat, cold, and unjustified threats, necessary facilities have been provided to the police personnel assigned to protect the polio teams.
The IG was briefed in the meeting that in this way, the police personnel ensured the safety of the personnel on polio duty by playing for their lives but in this context more duties of officials should be imposed, in the areas where officials are facing difficulties in administering polio drops so that polio eradication is possible.
Addressing at the meeting, IG Balochistan said that eradicating polio was an important national duty. Balochistan Police was determined to make the province polio-free.
For the peaceful conduct of the anti-polio campaign, the police officers and soldiers had already sacrificed their lives to ensure the security of the polio workers, he said.
He said that brave police officers and soldiers would not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice in the future and in this regard, your demands would be followed so that the eradication of polio was possible.
