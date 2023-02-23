Balochistan police get 10-day physical remand of Khetran

(@Abdulla99267510)

The police have secured remand to investigate Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for his alleged role with the brutal murder of three people whose bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan area.

Judicial Magistrate Sameena Nasreen passed the orders.

Balochistan Minister for Construction and Communications Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for his alleged role with the brutal murder of three people whose bullet-riddled bodies were found in a well in the Barkhan area.

Judicial Magistrate Sameena Nasreen passed the orders.

As hearing commenced, Balochistan police's crime branch produced the suspect before the court and sought his physical remand in the case.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion of his the Minister's appearance before the court.

He made a victory sign before being produced before the court.

The shocking incident took place days after a video of a woman with the Holy Quran in her hands went viral on social media. The woman in the video claimed that she and her children were detained by Khetran. She cried for help and asked the people to get her and her children freed.

Initially, Khan Muhammad Marri, a resident of Kohlu, had said that the deceased were his wife and two sons.

Later, he said, “Five slaves are still in the possession of Sardar Abdul Rehman.”

The triple murder saga took a dramatic twist, when a police surgeon, after the post-mortem examination of the bodies, revealed that one of the deceased was a 17 to 18-year-old female.

She said that the deceased was raped and tortured before being shot dead.

The medico-legal officer said that the autopsy flshowed that the girl was shot thrice in the head and her face and neck were mutilated with acid to hide her identity. She said that the girl may be the victim's daughter.

Besides, the other two were also tortured before being killed, she added.

On other hand, the suspect denied allegations of involvement in the gruesome murder of three people.

He denied of possessing any private jail, pointing out that his own son was behind this conspiracy.

According to the reports, the Levies personnel on Wednesday night recovered Marri’s wife Giran Naz — who was presumed dead — and their five children including a girl, allegedly abducted by Khetran.

The operation was carried out in light of Khan Muhammad's allegations.

The Levies personnel recovered Naz along with her children Farzana, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Ghaffar, Imran, and Abdul Sattar in areas of Kohlu, Dakki, Barkhan and Dera Bugti as Khan Muhammad Marri's family was held hostage at different locations.

The Levies Quick Response Force conducted operations in east Balochistan and South Punjab to recover the hostages, it said. The force also foiled an attempt to transfer the two kidnapped boys to Punjab.