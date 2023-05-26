UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Police Launches Road Safety Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Balochistan Police on Friday launched an awareness campaign about road safety and traffic rules with a regular theme for the first time in the province.

In this regard, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Shaikh launched the campaign in a special function organized at Police Grammar school here.

Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that haste, negligence and carelessness were the main causes of road accidents, due to which thousands of people lose their lives every year.

The IGP said that the scope of the special road safety campaign would be extended to other educational institutions in the province.

"Not only road safety and traffic awareness has been taken into consideration for this special theme, but a wall has also been dedicated for self-analysis through questions and answers where every student can analyze how much they have learned so far," he added.

Additional IG Police Admin Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Police Quetta Azfar Mehsar, DIG Police Headquarters Quetta, AIG Finance Sohail Ahmed Shaikh, AIG Training Sher Ali, AIG Welfare Dost Mohammad Bugti, SSP Traffic Police Bahram Khan Mandukhel, a large number of teachers, students also participated in the event arranged by the traffic police.

