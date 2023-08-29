Open Menu

Balochistan Political Leaders Call On Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

A delegation of political leaders from Balochistan on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of political leaders from Balochistan on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The delegation comprised Sardar Aslam Bazenjo, Mir Khalid Lango, Mir Asim Kurd Gello and Mir Waleed Bazenjo.

The delegation members appreciated the prime minister for the steps taken for promotion of interfaith harmony in the country as well as for the economic revival.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Asim Kurd Gello From

Recent Stories

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion constructi ..

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion construction’s tender for Reem Hills P ..

21 minutes ago
 Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

13 minutes ago
 Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane ..

Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia

12 minutes ago
 Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Ma ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki thanks Caretak ..

8 minutes ago
 HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station ..

HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station to improve power supply

8 minutes ago
Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham calls on Go ..

Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham calls on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

8 minutes ago
 Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coac ..

Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coaches for silver medal

8 minutes ago
 IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objecti ..

IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objections on bail petitions

8 minutes ago
 HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during ..

HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during inquiry

8 minutes ago
 PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 vandalism: Caretak ..

PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 vandalism: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfr ..

8 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends PTI chairm ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends PTI chairman's imprisonment sentence in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan