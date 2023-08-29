Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

A delegation of political leaders from Balochistan on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

The delegation comprised Sardar Aslam Bazenjo, Mir Khalid Lango, Mir Asim Kurd Gello and Mir Waleed Bazenjo.

The delegation members appreciated the prime minister for the steps taken for promotion of interfaith harmony in the country as well as for the economic revival.