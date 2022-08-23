UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Postponed Anti-polio Drive For A Week

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Balochistan postponed anti-polio drive for a week

The anti-polio campaign was postponed for a week as a result of heavy rainfall and floods across Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-polio campaign was postponed for a week as a result of heavy rainfall and floods across Balochistan.

The Chief of the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC), Hameedullah Nasar said the provincial government had decided to postpone the scheduled anti-polio campaign because of floods in Balochistan.

The campaign was scheduled to be launched on August 29 across the province. Hameedullah Nasar said that the campaign would start now on September 5 across the province. The campaign would continue for five days in Balochistan, he mentioned.

Related Topics

Balochistan August September Government

Recent Stories

Work in progress on 'Malir Halt to Numaish Red Lin ..

Work in progress on 'Malir Halt to Numaish Red Line Bus' project: Administrator

35 seconds ago
 Other Persons Than Vovk May Be Behind Dugina's Mur ..

Other Persons Than Vovk May Be Behind Dugina's Murder - Russian Investigative Co ..

36 seconds ago
 NPMC reviews prices of essential commodities

NPMC reviews prices of essential commodities

37 seconds ago
 Ex-Twitter Security Chief Claims Company Misled Re ..

Ex-Twitter Security Chief Claims Company Misled Regulators About Security, Spam ..

39 seconds ago
 China Condemns Japanese Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan ..

China Condemns Japanese Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

12 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Would Be Hard for Foreign Actor t ..

State Dept. Says Would Be Hard for Foreign Actor to Execute Dugina Murder on Rus ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.