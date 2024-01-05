Open Menu

Balochistan Prepares Arrangements For Holding General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2024 | 07:27 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Balochistan government has completed all arrangements for the conducting of general elections in a free and transparent manner.

The Provincial Election Commissioner and Secretary Local Government have briefed the secretary's committee meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir regarding preparations for the general elections 2024.

The chief secretary has instructed that the election commission's monitoring teams should be continuously active to ensure the implementation of the election code of conduct in all the districts.

He said that the provision of basic facilities including water, electricity and the construction of ramps for disabled persons should be ensured in the polling stations on Election Day.

Shakeel Qadir Khan directed for special attention to prompt redressal of complaints filed by public on File Tracking System, IPMS and Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He directed all secretaries to ensure their presence in offices and should also make sure their subordinates stay in their offices.

The meeting was also informed that efforts have been taken to ensure the provision of IT equipments including laptop, desktop, printer, multimedia to the Returning Officers (Ros) and Deputy Returning Officers (DROs).

In the briefing, they said that the plan is underway in a bid to hold the general elections peacefully and the authorities have taking steps to ensure best security arrangements at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations.

The Provincial Election Commissioner said that there will be 5067 polling stations and 15002 polling booths for the general elections across Balochistan.

The final list of candidates will be released on January 13, he added.

The training of the staff for the upcoming elections will be concluded by January 31.

They also informed that funds have been released for the rehabilitation of 55 polling stations in the flood-affected districts Kachhi, Sibi and Jaffarabad.

The District Monitoring Officers of the Election Commission are informing the candidates about the Code of Conduct, Election Commissioner said, adding that the implementation of the code of conduct will be ensured in all cases.

He shared that control rooms will be established at Election Commission of Pakistan, Provincial Election Commissioner Office, divisional and district level to monitor the elections.

