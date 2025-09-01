Balochistan prepares for potential flooding, focuses on social sector reforms: CM Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government is actively monitoring the flood situation in districts bordering Sindh and finalizing precautionary measures to safeguard vulnerable communities, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced during a high-level meeting with UNICEF Country Representative Pernille Ironside.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between the provincial government and UNICEF across critical areas such as polio eradication, routine immunization, education, and healthcare.

UNICEF pledged technical assistance and specialized training to enhance the capacity of the Balochistan Health Department.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the government’s commitment to comprehensive reforms in health and education, noting that a coordinated strategy is being implemented to boost immunization efforts and reinforce the Primary healthcare system.

The government is fast-tracking contract-based recruitments to address staffing shortages, ensuring that essential services reach underserved communities.

In a major push to revitalize education, Sarfraz Bugti revealed that 3,200 previously closed schools have been reopened over the past year. The government plans to establish 1,200 new community schools in the current year, aiming to reopen all non-functional schools by year-end.

The chief minister also highlighted the launch of Balochistan’s first Women Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund, a landmark initiative designed to promote financial inclusion and self-reliance among women.

Bugti lauded UNICEF’s continued support, saying that partnerships with international organizations are helping make public welfare initiatives more sustainable and impactful.

UNICEF’s Country Representative Pernille Ironside reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to supporting Balochistan’s efforts in health, education, and child protection.

“The well-being of children in Balochistan remains a top priority for UNICEF, and we will continue to provide all possible support to achieve these goals,” she added.