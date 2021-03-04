UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Problems To Be Highlighted In Senate,says Newly Elected Senator

Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Balochistan problems to be highlighted in Senate,says newly elected Senator

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Newly elected Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Thursday thanked the members of provincial assembly part of the coalition government of Balochistan for victory on general seat.

He said that he would highlight the problems of Balochistan including business community, industrialists and farmers in the upper house saying that he could make efforts to achieve special projects for the city of Quetta from the Federal government for interest of Balochistan people.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations who came his residence for giving congratulating to him on victory of general seat of senate.

Newly elected Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that it was an honor for him to be elected as a member of the Senate, the credit of which goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal and the coalition government.

I had also performed my duty of selfless service in serving people of Quetta without having power,he said adding that he would play an effective role in the Senate for public welfare.

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir said that as a Senator, he would perform his responsibility to serve the people of Balochistan with honesty and integrity and would do justice to the responsibilities of Prime Minister Imran Khan as a worker.

