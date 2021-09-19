UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Procures Rs 1.227 Bln Machinery To Improve Municipal Services

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The Government of Balochistan procured a machinery and equipment for urban councils at the cost of Rs1.227 billion to facilitate public besides improving dispensation of municipal services.

An official source requesting anonymity told APP that the Balochistan government has decided to establish 72 Municipal Committees and 24 Municipal Corporations in the province to strengthen the local body system.

An official said that the populated cities of the province would be given the status of Metropolitan Corporations to ensure provision of all facilities to the citizen.

The provincial government has also compiled a database of immoveable properties of local councils in the province comprising some 16,991 properties having annual income of Rs39.4 million.

The government has established Municipal Committees at various areas including at Kuchlak, Jhal Magsi, Sinjavi, Gandawah and Washook while the existing Municipal Committees of Dera Allah Yar, Usta Muhammad and Chitkan were up-graded to Municipal Corporations.

The Balochistan government has initiated the master planning of Quetta city and 31 other district headquarters to ensure better civic amenities to the masses.

It has initiated the project with an estimated cost of Rs500 million, which would help in development of the cities in a much more organized and disciplined manner, he said.

The Balochistan government has initiated the works to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelize its presence as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner, he added.

He said the government has also established recreational parks in Quetta, Zhob, Kharan and Panjgur towns to provide quality entertainment facilities to public, which would also increase the beautification of the areas.

The government has also given the approval to set up Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB), for management of traffic in Quetta and other major towns of the province.

He said the government has also approved Balochistan Housing and Town Planning Authority (BHA) Bill 2020, to be enacted after approval of provincial assembly.

