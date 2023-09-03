QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Director (DD) of Sports Balochistan Amanullah on Sunday said that the province had equal potential and talented youngsters as other provinces.

He called for the provision of more extended facilities to make the younger generation healthy and provide an opportunity to exhibit their abilities.

He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more opportunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country.

He hailed the Islamic Relief Pakistan for organizing a three-day cricket tournament at Hanna Urak to provide healthy activities to the youth of the flood-affected area.

Amanullah said while addressing the players and sports lovers on the occasion of the final match of the cricket tournament at Sahar Awan Cricket Ground at Hanna Urak on Sunday.

The final match of the tournament was played between the teams of Spartan Hanna and Green Hanna, which was won by Spartan Hanna after an interesting competition.

DD sports said that organizing of cricket tournament was aimed that to provide a healthy environment to the youth by promoting sports in the province to save them from social evils.

Amanullah added that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world and bring forward local talent.

He said that both the teams that reached the finals played well, but losing and winning are part of the game. The players of the losing team should not lose confidence but should work hard in the future.

He thanked the Islamic Relief for organizing the successful tournament and assured them that the Sports Department of Balochistan would be always standing by their side to provide sports opportunities to the youth.

Isa Tahir Sanjrani, Area Manager of Islamic Relief Program Pakistan, said, "Under its Wasila program, Islamic Relief Pakistan is empowering the youth and women of Balochistan." "The Islamic Relief Pakistan is providing training to the youth in various fields to empower them." He said, "The purpose of organizing cricket tournaments under the Wasila program is to attract the youth towards healthy activities so that they can avoid drugs and other social evils." He said, "Islamic Relief Pakistan has planned to organize national and international level sports competitions in Quetta for its players to boost sports activities in the province."Later, Deputy DD Sports Balochistan Amanullah, Area Manager of Islamic Relief Program Pakistan Isa Tahir Sanjrani distributed trophies and prizes among the players of the winner and runner-up teams of the final.