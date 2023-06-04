Balochistan produces surplus wheat for providing wheat seeds to farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan has produced surplus wheat crops for providing wheat seeds for the cultivation of yield to around 100,000 farmers across the province.

"The Balochistan government has provided 400,000 sacks of wheat seeds of worth Rs 2.20 billion to the farmers of the province to achieve its cultivation target," Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch said.

He said the initiative was taken to eliminate the wheat shortage after the recent floods.

The record wheat production was possible by the grace of Allah Almighty, quality seeds, uninterrupted supply of fertilizer, and timely decisions of the government, he said.

"The government has distributed around 400,000 bags of 50-kilogram wheat free of cost due to which the province has produced more wheat than the target," Asad Baloch said.

For transparency in the distribution of wheat seeds, the chief minister's inspection team was entrusted to monitor the program.

He said that all necessary facilities were also provided to wheat growers to expand their production to make the province self-sufficient.

The minister said that the policy yielded good results and the province more than doubled its wheat production compared with last year despite the challenges posed by heavy rains and floods last year.

