Balochistan Public Commission Seeks Application For Change Of Subject

March 31, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Public Commission on Thursday said that candidates who submitted applications for the posts of Assistant Commissioners/ Sections Officers (BPS-17) can change their subjects till 11 Aprils, 2022.

"After 11April, 2022, no such applications from any candidates would be entertained, '' a handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations quoting BPC read.

