Balochistan Receives Medical Equipment, Relief Goods By PAF C-130 Aircraft

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:56 PM

Balochistan receives medical equipment, relief goods by PAF C-130 aircraft

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) C-130 aircraft carrying medical equipment and relief goods for the people of Balochistan has arrived at PAF Base, Samungli (Quetta) on Monday to cope with the spread of coronavirus in the province.

According to press release issued here, a C-130 took off from PAF Base Nur Khan early in the morning for the relief mission.

The aircraft airlifted approximately 11000 Pounds of medical equipment including N95 masks, protective gear, gloves, face masks, testing kits and medicines in the sortie.

It said that PAF was actively taking part in the relief operations in fight against COVID-19 and its air transport fleet was playing an essential role in airlifting the medical equipment to every nook and corner of the country in order to cope with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

