Balochistan receives scattered rain, snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Balochistan received scattered rain and snowfall on Wednesday early morning which turned weather cold.

The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy and cold weather for respective areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

The rainfall recorded in areas including Quetta (mm 4.

0) Samugli (mm 3.0), Sariab (mm 3.6 ) Chaman (mm 3.0), Pishin. (mm 3.0), Muslim Bagh (mm 3.7), Loralai (mm 2.0) and Ziarat ( mm1.5).

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3C and 1C in Zhob.