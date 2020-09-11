Balochistan records 119 more COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :About 55 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 13401 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 200228 people were screened for the Covid-19 till September 11, out of which 119 more were reported positive.

As many as 12272 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 145 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.