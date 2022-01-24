Balochistan records 34 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Around 34 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33975 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1356594 people were screened for the virus till January 24 out of which 34 more were reported positive.

As many as 33302 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.