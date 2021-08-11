Balochistan records 39 more coronavirus positive cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :About 39 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30414 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 976431 people were screened for the virus till August 11 out of which 39 more were reported positive.

As many as 29338 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 332 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.