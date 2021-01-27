UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Regime Committed To Address Problems Of People At Their Doorsteps: Bilal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan's Coordinator for Public Affairs Bilal Khan Kakar said the present provincial government was taking practical measures to address problems of people at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has been in contact with the people in general and through social media, listening to public issues as well as responding to good advice on good governance to continue this tradition, despite the whole team is also active under his leadership to develop respective areas of the province.

"The provincial ministers and advisors are also in constant touch with the people and are monitoring the development projects so that the standard and ideal performance is maintained for the future due to which the negative politics of the opposition is being died", he said.

He said the ideal leadership has shown the opposition to come on the path of positive politics in accordance with democratic values saying as soon as the government is moving towards the completion of its five-year term.

Bilal further said the victory or defeat in the next elections would be decided on a performance in which the ideas of those promoting democratic values are credible.

Chief Minister Balcohistan Jam Kamal's vision of development and collective thinking is the greatest example of this, he added.

