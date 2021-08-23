UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Report 20 More Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 11:51 PM

Balochistan report 20 more positive for coronavirus

At least 20 more coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30928 in Balochistan on Monday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1006048 people were screened for the virus till August 23 out of which 20 more were reported positive.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1006048 people were screened for the virus till August 23 out of which 20 more were reported positive.

As many as 30123 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 336 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

