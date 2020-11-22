Balochistan report 45 new cases of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Balochistan has recorded an increase in novel coronavirus cases with 45 new infections in 24 hours.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has increased to 593 in the province,said a health department in a statement.

Total death count stands at 164 as three more patients succumbed to the disease in the province.

The tally of overall cases of the disease in the province has reached to 16,789 with 45 new cases as health officials tested 697 samples in 24 hours,reported a private news channel on Sunday.

Moreover, in academic institutions 17 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours soaring total cases in schools and colleges in the province to 945, according to an official data released by the health department.

The overall recoveries have reached to 16,008 as 18 more patients of the novel coronavirus recuperated in Balochistan.

The provincial health department earlier said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 hiked from 1.1 pc to 6.2 pc in the province in the current month amid the second wave of COVID-19.