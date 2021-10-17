Balochistan reports 08 more positive for corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :About eight new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32145 in Balochistan on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1190639 people were screened for the virus till October 17 out of which 08 more were reported positive.

As many as 31678 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 352 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.