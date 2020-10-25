UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 10 More Corona Cases

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan reports 10 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15801 in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 311491 people were screened for the virus till October 24, out of which 10 more were reported positive.

As many as 15396 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 148 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

