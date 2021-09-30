Balochistan reports 10 more corona positive cases

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,956 in the province on Thursday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,136,143 people were screened for the virus till September 30 upon which 10 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,455 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 348 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.