Balochistan reports 10 more corona positive cases

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,030 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,030 in the province on Tuesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,153,525 people were screened for the virus till October 5 on which 10 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,532 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 349 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.