Balochistan reports 10 more Covid-19 positive cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32176 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1200471 people were screened for the virus till October 21 out of which 10 more were reported positive.

As many as 31734 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 354 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.