UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 10 More Covid-19 Positive Cases

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:20 AM

Balochistan reports 10 more Covid-19 positive cases

About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32176 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32176 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1200471 people were screened for the virus till October 21 out of which 10 more were reported positive.

As many as 31734 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 354 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan October Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Providing citizens with decent life top priority o ..

Providing citizens with decent life top priority of UAE’s leadership: Hamdan b ..

2 hours ago
 ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai& ..

ENOC reiterates its commitment to advancing Dubai&#039;s Clean Energy Strategy 2 ..

2 hours ago
 Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pa ..

Lunar space economy takes centre stage at Italy Pavilion

2 hours ago
 WHO Says World to Face Shortage of Healthcare Work ..

WHO Says World to Face Shortage of Healthcare Workers Amid Pandemic

4 minutes ago
 Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: ..

Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: official

4 minutes ago
 MTBC hosts Breast Cancer awareness seminar in AJK

MTBC hosts Breast Cancer awareness seminar in AJK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.