Balochistan Reports 10 More Covid Positive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19535 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 653531 people were screened for the virus till March 29 out of which 10 more were reported positive.

As many as 19067 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 207 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province .

