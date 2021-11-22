Balochistan reports 10 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,444 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,283,405 people were screened for the virus till November 21 out of which 10 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 32,020 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.