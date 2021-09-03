UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 10 More Positive For COVID-19

Fri 03rd September 2021

About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31389 in the province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31389 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1039470 people were screened for the virus till September 3 out of which 10 more were reported positive.

As many as 30591 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 340 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

