Balochistan Reports 102 More Positive For Corona

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Balochistan reports 102 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :About 102 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20499 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 689614 people were screened for the virus till April 13 out of which 102 more were reported positive.

As many as 19435 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 219 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

