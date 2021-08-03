UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 103 More Positive For Corona

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:56 PM

Balochistan reports 103 more positive for corona

About 103 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29899 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :About 103 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29899 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 951123 people were screened for the virus till August 03 out of which 103 more were reported positive.

As many as 28687 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 328 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

