Balochistan reports 104 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :About 104 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24517 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 771524 people were screened for the virus till May 22 out of which 104 more were reported positive.

As many as 23231 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 270 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.