Balochistan reports 11 more positive for corona

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32425 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1275803 people were screened for the virus till November 16 out of which 11 more were reported positive.

As many as 31982 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.