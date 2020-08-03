Balochistan reports 12 more corona cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :About 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 11774 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 143931people were screened for the virus till August 2, out of which 12 more were reported positive.

As many as 10189 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.