Balochistan Reports 12 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

About 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17,880 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :About 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17,880 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 431,745 people were screened for the virus till December 18 out of which 12 more were reported positive.

As many as 17,304 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far 179 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

