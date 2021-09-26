UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 12 More Positive For Corona

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :About 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31894 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1123257 people were screened for the virus till September 26 out of which 12 more were reported positive.

As many as 31360 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 346 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

