UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 12 More Positive For Corona

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

Around 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32380 in Balochistan on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 12 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32380 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1259841 people were screened for the virus till November 10 out of which 12 more were reported positive.

As many as 31913 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 358 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

