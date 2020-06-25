UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Reports 129 More Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Balochistan reports 129 more coronavirus cases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :About 129 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 9946 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 98,845 people were tested for the virus till June 25, out of which 129 more were reported positive.

As many as 3737 affected patients had been recovered from the deadly virus so far while 109 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

