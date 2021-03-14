Balochistan reports 14 Coronavirus positive cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19220 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 611385 people were screened for the virus till March 14 out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 18881 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.