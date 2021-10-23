UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 14 More Covid Positive Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 09:42 PM

About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32202 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32202 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1208691 people were screened for the virus till October 23 out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 31746 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 355 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

