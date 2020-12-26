UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 14 More Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Balochistan reports 14 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18075 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 446498 people were screened for the virus till December 26 out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 17586 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 182 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

25 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League table

28 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.