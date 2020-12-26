Balochistan reports 14 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :About 14 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18075 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 446498 people were screened for the virus till December 26 out of which 14 more were reported positive.

As many as 17586 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 182 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.