Balochistan reports 141 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :About 141 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21618 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 710408 people were screened for the virus till April 24 out of which 141 more were reported positive.

As many as 20159 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 232 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.