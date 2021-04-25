UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 141 More Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Balochistan reports 141 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :About 141 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21618 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 710408 people were screened for the virus till April 24 out of which 141 more were reported positive.

As many as 20159 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 232 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan April Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Arm ..

54 minutes ago

Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Arme ..

54 minutes ago

Eight-year old boy injured of dog bite in Tharpaka ..

59 minutes ago

UNSC strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack, ca ..

59 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar meets notables

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.