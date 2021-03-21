Balochistan reports 15 more positive cases of COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :About 15 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,342 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 634,540 people were screened for the virus till March 21 out of which 15 more were reported positive.

As many as 18,941 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 203 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.