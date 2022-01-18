UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Reports 15 More Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 11:12 PM

About 15 new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33744 in the province on Tuesday

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1349630 people were screened for the virus till January 18 out of which 15 more were reported positive.

As many as 33286 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

