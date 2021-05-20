Balochistan reports 159 more positive for coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :About 159 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24223 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 762004 people were screened for the virus till May 19 out of which 159 more were reported positive.

As many as 22874 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 270 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.