UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Reports 159 More Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan reports 159 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :About 159 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24223 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 762004 people were screened for the virus till May 19 out of which 159 more were reported positive.

As many as 22874 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 270 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan May Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All professional, examining bodies allowed to cond ..

6 minutes ago

Strike at Georgia's Borjomi Mineral Water Plant En ..

6 minutes ago

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

3 hours ago

McConnell Says Opposes Democrat-Backed Probe of Ja ..

6 minutes ago

BISE issues new office timings

6 minutes ago

UK eyes Australia trade deal by early June: minist ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.