Balochistan Reports 16 More Positive For COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:01 AM

Balochistan reports 16 more positive for COVID-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Sixteen new coronavirus patients on Wednesday were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19167 in the province.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 601,292 people were screened for the virus till March 10.

As many as 18845 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

