Balochistan reports 160 more positive for coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :About 160 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 22278 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 721400 people were screened for the virus till April 29 out of which 160 more were reported positive.

As many as 20592 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 234 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.