Balochistan reports 162 more corona cases, as tally reaches 8028

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :About 162 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan, while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 8028 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 83344 people were screened for the virus till June 13, out of which 162 more were reported positive.

As many as 2795 affected patients have recovered from the coronavirus so far while 83 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.