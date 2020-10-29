Balochistan reports 17 more coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :About 17 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15876 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 323503 people were screened for the virus till October 28, out of which 17 more were reported positive.

As many as 15496 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 149 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.